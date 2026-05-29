The Pool Players of The Brooke Billiards Club (PPB) just completed its 2026’s 8-Ball Club Champion competition. The PPB held five 8-Ball qualifying tournaments on the following Saturdays: October 25, 2025, November 15, 2025, January 31, 2026, February 28, 2026 and March 28, 2026. The PPB applied a point system during these tournaments where the PPB members earned points for participation, wins, and position achieved. Once all five qualifying tournaments were completed, the eight participants with the highest point totals moved on to the next level of competition. Thank you to the PPB’s Board for their sponsorship and Phelps L’Hommedieu for administering this event. Now let’s move on to the pool action.

Quarter Finals

The top eight available point totals competed in the quarter finals held at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, April 22. This was a seeded competition where the highest point total competed against the lowest point total, the second highest point total will compete against the second lowest point total, etc. Each match was a race to seven or first player to win seven games. The four quarter final participants (in bold) moved on to the semi-finals.

Quarter Final Matches:

1). Mike Collins defeated 8). Russ Doering, 7 to 5

2). Lowell Hegg defeated 7). Dick Dunbar, 7 to 4

3). Tony Cardillo defeated 6). Mark Erwin, 7 to 1

5). Jack Hoverter defeated 4). Phelps L’Hommedieu, 7 to 5

Semi-Finals

The semi finals were held at 9 a.m. on Friday April 24. The semi-finals were a race to nine. The two winners (in bold) of the semi-finals moved on to the finals.

Semi Final Matches

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Tony Cardillo defeated Lowell Hegg, 9 to 4

Jack Hoverter defeated Mike Collins, 9 to 5

Finals

The finals were held on Saturday April 25. The finals were a race to 11. The winner (in bold) of the final race to 11 match is the PPB’s 2026 8-Ball Club Champion.

Club Champion Match

Tony Cardillo defeated Jack Hoverter 11 to 7.

The PPB’s Club Champion Tony ”The Snake” Cardillo has received the personal traveling trophy in the picture. Tony will also be acknowledged by this engraved entry, “Tony Cardillo” above “2026” on the plaque that is mounted on the CRC’s Billiard Room’s north wall. Congratulations to Tony “The Snake” Cardillo who was obviously the best PPB pool player throughout the Pool Players of the Brooke Billiard Club’s second 8-Ball Club Champion playoff competition with a combined record of 27 Wins and 12 Losses!

Thanks to the 78 PPB members who participated, especially Tony Cardillo and Jack Hoverter our two finalists. The PPB 8-Ball Club Champion Tournament started on Saturday, October 25, 2025, and culminated on Saturday, April 25, 2026 with between 323 and 403 games of eight-Ball being played. We competed with friends that have a shared passion. THAT is a good time!

RACK’EM UP!

For more information about the Pool Players of the Brooke, send an email to Joe Giammarino at jgpool@outlook.com.