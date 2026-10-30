Twenty-four members of the SaddleBrooke British Club gathered on Friday, October 16 at the SaddleBrooke HOA-1 Activities Center for the club’s AGM (Annual General Meeting). The evening, held from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., combined the important business of the Club with a fun-filled Hawaiian celebration under the theme “Tropical Fun, Island Flavors & Celebrating Our Year Together!”

The evening began with the Annual General Meeting, where members heard full reports from the Club’s officers and were updated on the activities and accomplishments of the past year. The business portion concluded with an “Any Other Business” session, giving members the opportunity to ask questions, offer suggestions, share ideas and provide feedback.

Once the formal business was completed, it was time to put aside the meeting agenda and enjoy an evening of Island-style celebration!

Members were treated to Hawaiian music, tropical food and plenty of good company. Several members joined in the spirit of the occasion by wearing colorful Hawaiian and tropical attire, adding to the festive atmosphere.

There was plenty of laughter and conversation as members relaxed and enjoyed one another’s company. The Hawaiian theme brought a little taste of the islands to the Arizona desert and provided a wonderful way to celebrate the friendships and activities that have made another year of the British Club so enjoyable.

A special thank-you goes to Janita and her Social Committee for their hard work in organizing the evening. Their time and effort helped make the AGM and Hawaiian celebration a memorable and enjoyable event for everyone who attended.

It was a fitting way for the British Club to look back on the past year, celebrate its members and friendships, and look forward to another year of fun and fellowship.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

For Membership information, call Eileen Sedgwick at (520) 834-4142 or send an email to esedgwick66@gmail.com.

Membership is open to any person who was born in Britain or The Commonwealth or holds or has previously held a British passport, and is a current Homeowner of either SBHOA1, SBHOA2, and SaddleBrooke Ranch. The Member’s spouse or partner may be of any national origin.

Britain & Other Continents

Cambridge, Derbyshire, Hampshire, Portsmouth, South Yorkshire, Louth, Lincolnshire, Isle of Man, Douglas and Foxdale, Liverpool, Merseyside, Rochester, Kent, London, Manchester, Newbury, Nr. Highcleere Castle (Downton Abbey), Wooton, Northhampshire, Newcastle upon Tyne, Oxford, Wigan, Lennoxtown, Scotland, Swansea, Glan Conwy, Wales, Limerick, Ireland, Saint St. Marie, Ontario, Canada Loches, France, Germany and Johannesburg, South Africa.

United States of America

Mt. Shasta, California, Chicago, Massachusetts, Billings, Montana, Utah, Staten Island, New York, Pittsburg, San Francisco, Seattle, Spokane, Washington.