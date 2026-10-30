Rotary District 5500 (Southern Arizona) announced that it has selected Lynn Devou as District Governor for the 2029-2030 Rotary year. District 5500 consists of over 50 Rotary clubs south of Phoenix. In the district newsletter, District 5500 commented, “Congratulations to Lynn Devou, from the Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke, on her selection as District 5500 Governor for the 2029–2030 Rotary year (DGND). Lynn is a dedicated Rotarian, business executive, and community leader with a longstanding commitment to Rotary’s mission of Service Above Self. Through her leadership at both the club and district levels, she has focused on strengthening clubs, supporting fellow Rotarians, promoting The Rotary Foundation, and expanding Rotary’s impact through meaningful service. Lynn looks forward to serving District 5500 with dedication, humility and enthusiasm.”

Currently, Lynn Devou is the president of the Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke for the 20206 - 2027 Rotary year. Previously, she served as the club’s Treasurer. At the present time, Lynn serves on the Rotary District 5500 Corporate Board as well as a member of the District 5500 Charitable Fund Board. Lynn served with distinction as the Rotary District 5500’s District Treasurer for the years of 2020 to 2023. Before moving to Arizona, as a member of the Rotary Club of San Jose (California), Lynn took on roles as the Chair of their Enterprise Leadership Conference and their Gala Fundraiser. While a member of the San Jose Club, Lynn also served on their Board of Directors. When she and Dan moved to Tucson in 2020, she became a member of the Rotary Club of Tucson. Not only is Lynn a Paul Harris Fellow, but also a member of the Polio Plus Society.

Professionally speaking, Lynn purchased Metro Medical Billing, Inc. in 2001. At the helm of the company, she has built a successful organization based on integrity, financial responsibility and stellar client service. Her professional experience has formed a strong foundation in leadership, strategic planning, fiscal management and organizational development.

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Lynn resides in SaddleBrooke with her husband Dan and a standard Yorkie named Charlie. They have two beautiful daughters and two grandsons. Plus, they have a granddaughter on the way. In her spare time, Lynn enjoys golf, building with Legos and reading. She is a dedicated Rotarian, business executive, and community leader. Lynn has demonstrated a longstanding commitment to Rotary’s mission of Service Above Self at both the club and district levels.

Lynn stated that she believes “…that Rotary’s Greatest strength lies in its members—their passion, leadership and commitment to making a lasting difference in their communities and around the world.”

You are welcome to come visit the Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke. We meet on Thursday at the Ranch House at SaddleBrooke Ranch. We enjoy a Dutch treat lunch at the Ranch House Grill before gathering for our program. For information, check out our website at saddlebrookerotary.com or contact us at rotarysbaz@gmail.com.