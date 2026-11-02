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A University of Arizona graduate, her husband and their two young children were among the nine who died when a business jet crashed in South Florida, according to media reports.

Helen Sharp, 40, was one of the passengers killed in the crash on Nov. 1, according to family members. The Learjet 60, which departed Austin, Texas, and was bound for the Bahamas, crashed at around 12:50 p.m. ET on Nov. 1 near Greenacres in Palm Beach County, USA Today reported.

Her father, Dudley Sharp, told AZFamily she attended the University of Arizona. The Arizona Republic was unable to reach him for comment.

Dudley Sharp told the USA TODAY Network's Palm Beach Post it was "quite a blow."

"We had a daughter, her husband and two grandchildren on the plane," he told The Palm Beach Post.

Family members identified the other passengers as Adam Robinson, 45, Sharp's husband, and their children, Emma, 4, and Charlie, 2.

The children's nanny, Anita Maria Cetina, and another couple, Rachael Reed and Charmi Fehr, were identified as the other three passengers, the families said in a joint statement on Nov. 2.

"Helen and Adam were the love affair that will last forever. Their warmth, generosity and gift for making people feel welcome touched so many lives. Their loss will be felt deeply by all those who loved them and who they loved in return," wrote Anthony Robinson in the joint statement.