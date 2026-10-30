The elementary school in San Manuel is off to a great start this school year with a host of exciting learning and literacy initiatives supported by the SaddleBrooke Sunrise Rotary Club! From sumptuous snacks and supplemental food storage to brand new books and smarter smart boards, the club has worked hard to help make sure these kids can feed both their minds and their tummies with wholesome provisions and state-of-the-art solutions.

The elementary school snack program, featured in last month’s paper, kicked off its second year on Tuesday, September 8. Each week, three dedicated student volunteers—Anthony Boisvine, Lily Maddox and Javianny Peralta—now help unload and distribute plastic tubs filled with a week’s worth of healthy provisions to all kindergarten through third grade classrooms. The kids have delighted in the variety of items provided each week—especially the fresh fruit, courtesy of the Sprouts Farmers Market in Oro Valley—and the teachers have appreciated their students getting the extra boosts of brain fuel throughout the day.

For larger classrooms, storing certain snacks—particularly perishables—posed a logistical challenge. Enter the Tucson Appliance Company, which stepped up to the plate by donating a brand new refrigerator to the third-grade classroom on Thursday, September 24, ensuring the safe storage of fresh foods until they are consumed. The sizable freezer compartment also opens the door to frozen options in the future. Both the club and the school are grateful for this generous gift!

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

Another recently opened door led to the school’s library on Wednesday, September 23, where the SaddleBrooke Sunrise Rotary Club presented 150 new books to supplement the school’s Accelerated Reader reading program, which is “…designed to promote and enhance reading skills among students of all ages.” (https://intl.renaissance.com/acceleraged-reader). This computer-based system uses a variety of incentives and quizzes to keep kids motivated to read and has data dashboards to help teachers assess and guide students’ progress.

Last, but certainly not least, the club and the Mammoth-San Manuel Unified School District (MSMUSD) wish to recognize the generosity of Rotarian Marsha Lindeken, whose recent monetary donation will fund upgrades to the smart boards in several San Manuel elementary school classrooms. Marsha offered this gift in memory of her late husband and lifelong partner of over 55 years, Roger Lloyd Lindeken, who—sadly—passed away unexpectedly this past June. A successful accountant, Roger succeeded even more by building into the lives of others through consistent service, integrity, love, and leadership, thereby setting an example for countless generations. Marsha’s practical investment into these classrooms is a fitting tribute to a man whose life touched so many—including our own. You can read about Roger’s legacy in the SaddleBrooke Ranch Roundup at saddlebrookeranchroundup.com/in-passing-july-2026.

The SaddleBrooke Sunrise Rotary Club continues to make impacts throughout the Copper Corridor and surrounding community. Visit the club’s website at saddlebrookesunriserotary.org to learn more.