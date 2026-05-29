I think we can all look back at the last few months and appreciate how wonderful it was to spend time together at all the various events.

Our last Potluck was just one example. The “Comfort” theme didn't disappoint. From family favorites to staples like meatloaf and Mac and Cheese, everything was delicious. The conversations were lively and as always there was a wonderful sense of friendship. Thank you Hara Lipman for putting the evening together.

Ladies’ Coffee

Thank you Carol Gordon for hosting the last coffee of the season. Ladies of the JFG, if these gatherings are important to you, we need someone to volunteer to be our Coffee Coordinator. It doesn’t require much time. Just a little charm to find volunteers to host our monthly meetings. If you're willing to take on this important role, email Sandy Rosen at sandyrosen458458gmail.com.

Men’s Dinner

Join us at 5:30 p.m. in the MountainView East room on Thursday, June 18. Once again, this popular event will have a topic for discussion chosen by the attendees. Prior to the event, Jeff Leftig will contact all registrants with suggestions. Look for his emails for registration information and links. For additional information, email Jeff at jeffreyluftig@gmail.com.

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It may be 106 outside, but it's never too early to plan.

Save the Dates

Potluck on Wednesday, November 11 - The board is looking at new ways to make this evening more than just food! Stay tuned.

The board is looking at new ways to make this evening more than just food! Stay tuned. Hannukah - Monday, December 7 – You won’t want to miss this event at the HOA-1 Vistas. I promise there will be many emails to follow.

Please be sure to check the notices sent out by our secretary Carol Gordon. They will contain up to date information on future events.

As a strictly social club we are not affiliated with any religious organization. We welcome all our neighbors to join us.

Well, that's a wrap for the summer. And, actually it's a wrap for me. This is the last Saddlebags Notes I will be writing. I hope my articles have been informative and entertaining and hopefully brought new members to the group. If you think you would be interested in following in my footsteps, please reach out via email to Sandy Rosen, our President, at sandyrosen458458@gmail.com. I will be available to “show you the ropes.”