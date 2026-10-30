Service Above Self in SaddleBrooke - For the Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke

In SaddleBrooke, a vibrant light shines bright,

where members and Amigos turn service into light.

An award-winning club, distinguished and true,

Rotary International's Club of Excellence honors you.

With diapers for families through Arizona's caring bank,

and groceries packed at IMPACT, row by row and rank,

you answer every need with willing hands and heart,

proving that compassion is where strong communities start.

Soft plastics find new purpose, kept from waste and stream;

Respecting our environment is more than just a dream.

Through partnerships that touch each corner of our home,

your service plants a promise wherever neighbors roam.

At neighboring Coronado School, young minds begin to see

how the Four-Way Test can guide them thoughtfully.

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Second and third graders join an adventure on the shelf—

apple dumpling adventure brings "Service Above Self."

At Oracle State Park, along the restored trail,

TREX planks bridge the pathway, sturdy without fail.

And Little Hooves and Big Hearts know your kindness, too—

beneficiaries of the care that SaddleBrooke brings through.

You keep the promise to end polio alive,

with Paella fundraiser spirit helping hope to thrive.

Each plate becomes a pledge; each gathering plays a part,

uniting global purpose with a generous local heart.

So, here's to SaddleBrooke Rotary-active, warm and strong

with members and Amigos moving service right along.

From classroom, park, and pantry to a healthier world made new,

service Above Self is the promise lived by you.