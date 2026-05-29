Since its founding, a core part of the SaddleBrooke Woodworkers Club’s mission has been to support fellow residents by repairing, refurbishing, refinishing—and occasionally building—wood furniture. Recently, the club has also begun partnering with HOA-1 and HOA-2 Administration teams to restore and create pieces for their respective clubhouses.

In February, HOA-1 Administration contacted Club President John Hardin asking if the club would be interested in refinishing a credenza located in the clubhouse Women’s Restroom. After three weeks in John’s garage and more than 80 hours of combined effort from John Hardin, Dave Petty, and Michelle Kouri, the piece was returned to its place looking beautifully restored. The most challenging part of the project was removing multiple layers of crackled and aged paint. Once stripped, the credenza was carefully stained and finished with a protective coat of polyurethane.

Even this impressive effort, however, was modest compared to the 2023 restoration of two beloved HOA1 nutcrackers. Known as “Hermann and Klaus,” these figures are a seasonal highlight in the Agave Lounge during the Christmas holidays. Over the course of seven weeks—also in John’s garage—and working three days a week—John Hardin, along with Mark Erickson, Phil Brackenbury, John Eickholt, Paul Swane, Wally VonBargen, Donn Hamm, and Dave Dettmann, dedicated countless hours to researching materials such as rhinestones, braid, and trim. They, then, carefully stripped the statues down to bare wood and were fully restored. Today, the nutcrackers are safely stored in custom-built boxes until the holiday season returns.

Our club continues to stay active across the community. Members are currently preparing to refurbish tabletops for the HOA2 Preserve. Donn Hamm has already completed shelving modifications in the HOA2 MountainView Library.

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The 12 tabletops, repurposed from the MountainView Dining Room, will be refinished to complement newly purchased chairs and then will be placed in the Preserve Clubhouse game and meeting rooms. Steve Wiley has recently completed a “test” top. The remaining table tops will soon be delivered and set up in club Secretary George Bone’s garage where they will be worked on by other Club volunteers: Bill Brown, Steve Wiley, Doug Kouri, Bob Hutton, George Bone, Greg DeWolf, Bob Schrempp, club President John Hardin, and club Vice President Tony Muscat.

Beyond larger projects, Club members are always willing—when time and resources allow—to help residents with everyday repairs such as stabilizing wobbly chairs, fixing broken cabinet doors, or extending bed rails. Of course, limitations sometimes arise due to tool availability, workspace constraints, or simply the desire to enjoy a well-earned retirement. Other than supply costs, volunteers are unpaid but Club donations are welcomed.

Future articles will highlight additional projects and contributions made by the SaddleBrooke Woodworkers Club in service to the community.

Meetings are now the third Tuesday of the month at 2 p.m. in the MountainView Sonoran room. Residents from both HOAs are encouraged to attend and consider joining for a nominal $10 annual dues.