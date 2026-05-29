The SaddleBrooke Italian Heritage Club celebrated in true Italian style with a lively and festive evening at Scordato’s Pizzeria and Restaurant! More than 40 members gathered in a private dining room, where the spirit of la dolce vita was alive and well. Guests delighted in the freedom to indulge from a mouthwatering menu—savoring everything from Italian antipasto and grape gorgonzola salad to tagliatelle bolognese, tortellini calabrian, classic chicken parm, pork scallopini with rich marsala sauce, artisan pizzas, homemade tiramisu and a wonderful selection of old-world Italian wines. And that was just the beginning!

The evening sparkled with laughter, storytelling, and warm camaraderie, as friends old and new shared in the joy of great food and even better company. As a perfect finale, the night concluded with a free raffle—one lucky member went home with a beautiful gift basket filled with Italian goodies and limoncello!

Since its launch in January 2026, the Italian Heritage Club has grown to over 100 members—and the excitement continues to build! Throughout the year, members enjoy a vibrant calendar of activities, including Italian-themed potlucks, wine tastings, cultural presentations, Italian music, trivia nights, aperitivo gatherings, dinners out and bocce ball.

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This summer promises even more fun as we bring Bocce Ball to the forefront! Whether you’re a seasoned player or brand new to the game, we’ll be offering instructional sessions followed by a series of friendly tournaments—perfect for soaking up the sunshine and friendly competition.

Join our growing famiglia—we can’t wait to welcome you with open arms! To become a member, you or your spouse must be a SaddleBrooke resident of Italian descent. Annual dues are just $10 per person. For more information, please email sbitalianclub@gmail.com.

Come be part of the fun as we celebrate our roots, create unforgettable memories, and build lifelong friendships right here in our beautiful SaddleBrooke community!