Under a clear blue sky and a warm 96 degrees Fahrenheit, 28 members of the British Club gathered together at the home of Bob Zimdar and Twink Gates who were hosting Bocce Ball games and a potluck picnic on Sunday, May 10.

Moving on to the Bocce Ball courts, some enjoyed playing this fun game while others cheered them on.

Following the games, and back at the house, everyone feasted on a delicious selection of potluck food contributed by members. This consisted of a selection of salads, quiche, devilled eggs, liver pate, scalloped potatoes, cheese and charcuterie boards, shrimp with cocktail sauce and Swedish meatballs.

With freshly brewed coffee and cream, members enjoyed a delicious array of desserts: sherry trifle, cherry pie, lemon meringue pie, chocolate cream pie, an assortment of chocolates and a fresh fruit salad. Accompanying the culinary delights, a refreshing nonalcoholic fruit punch was served with Malibu Coconut rum liquor if desired.

Members were introduced to an unexpected surprise! A well-executed magic performance by Janita’s brother, Chris, visiting after 32 years apart. Pure magic itself!

Chris, with his fleeting entertainment, left his audience with a lasting impression. They were likely to recount the magical moments to others, and the bocce ball picnic itself will be remembered for its unique and captivating experience.

The warmth of the sun was matched by the warmth of the camaraderie shared among the twenty-eight members and friends. A fun time was had by all, and everyone thanked Bob and Twink for hosting this very delightful, entertaining event.

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For Membership information contact Eileen Sedgwick by phone at (520) 834-4142 or send an email to esedgwick66@gmail.com.

Membership is open to any person who was born in Britain or The Commonwealth or holds or has previously held a British passport, and is a current Homeowner of either SaddleBrooke HOA-1, SaddleBrooke HOA-2 and SaddleBrooke Ranch. The Member’s spouse or partner may be of any national origin.

The British Club now has 69 members from the following hometowns:

Britain & Other Continents

Cambridge, Derbyshire, Hampshire, Portsmouth, South Yorkshire, Louth, Lincolnshire, Isle of Man, Douglas and Foxdale, Liverpool, Merseyside, Rochester, Kent, London, Manchester, Newbury, Nr. Highcleere Castle (Downton Abbey), Wooton, Northhampshire, Newcastle upon Tyne, Oxford, Wigan, Lennoxtown, Scotland, Swansea, Glan Conwy, Wales, Limerick, Ireland, Saint St. Marie, Ontario, Canada Loches, France, Germany and Johannesburg, South Africa.

United States of America

Mt. Shasta, California, Chicago, Massachusetts, Billings, Montana, Utah, Staten Island, New York, Pittsburg, San Francisco, Seattle, Spokane, Washington, Leavenworth and Kansas.