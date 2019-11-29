We are greatly fortunate in SaddleBrooke to have a large cadre of experienced dancers who volunteer their time to teach ballroom dancing. Lessons that would easily cost $60 to $75 per hour at studios are free to members of the SaddleBrooke Ballroom Dance Club. How nice is that? Instructors for each class spend many hours determining how best to teach dancing for each level of instruction, choosing music that will enable learning, and practicing the dance moves in the way they will teach them. It is a labor of love for the instructors know how fun and healthful ballroom dancing is for us.
Dance classes are offered year-round. In November, participants learned how to dance Argentine Tango and Salsa and also learned to interpret the music tempo of songs as they apply to various dances in Musicality in Dance. No classes are offered in December during the holiday season, but a full schedule of classes starts again in January. You may attend one dance lesson without joining the SaddleBrooke Ballroom Dance Club. If you wish to continue taking additional classes, then join our club. All our dance classes are offered to men and women with or without partners and are free of charge. What a deal!
Cha-Cha will be taught by Bob Osborne assisted by Dottie Adams. The most popular Latin dance, Cha-Cha is a lively, fun dance. You can easily learn enough steps for the dance to be fun. This class will have two levels. Cha-Cha 101 will start with beginning moves to learn basic steps and movement of the dance. Each class will progress so that you feel comfortable dancing the Cha-Cha. This is a good class for those who are starting out new to dancing and also for those who haven't danced it in a long time. The Intermediate class is for those who already dance basic Cha-Cha and want to progress into more dance patterns. Cha-Cha music CDs will be distributed so you can practice on your own.
Cha-Cha dance classes will be held on Wednesdays, January 8, 15 and 22 in the Vermillion Room at HOA-1. The Beginner class is from 10 a.m. to 10:55 a.m. The Intermediate class is from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. To register, email Bob at bobmao@aol.com and indicate Beginner or Intermediate class. Cha-Cha is a fun dance, come see for yourself.
Would you like to try a swing dance? Accomplished swing dancers Diana Durham and Lee Wille will be teaching Beginning and Intermediate East Coast Swing on Wednesday evenings in January. Diana is a certified DIVIDA Dance Instructor and was named National Ballroom Dance Champion at the National Pro/Am DIVIDA Ballroom Dance Competition. East Coast Swing traces its roots to the original swing dance, Lindy Hop. This dance was created at the Savoy Ballroom in Harlem, where the swing and jazz music of the big bands such as Duke Ellington, Cab Calloway and Benny Goodman was heard every night. Today we enjoy dancing East Coast Swing to sock hop music, rock and roll, jazz, and rhythm and blues tunes.
East Coast Swing dance classes will be held on Wednesdays, January 8, 15, 22 and 29 in the Mariposa Room at the Desert View Performing Arts Center. The Beginner class is from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.; the Intermediate class is from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. To register, email Diana at diana@thepreferredteam.com. When you email her, please indicate whether you prefer Beginner or Intermediate class. You can also reach her by phone (602) 769-5463.
Optional guided practice sessions are offered on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Vermillion Room in the HOA-1 and on Sundays from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. in the MountainView Ballroom. To join the SaddleBrooke Ballroom Dance Club, go to our club website at www.sbballroomdance.com.
Upcoming classes are:
January
10 a.m. – Cha-Cha with Bob Osborne and Dottie Adams
6 p.m. – East Coast Swing with Diana Durham and Lee Wille
February
10 a.m. – American Rumba with Diana Durham and Lee Wille
6 p.m. – Night Club Two Step with Roger and Linda Shamburg
March
10 a.m. – Beginner West Coast Swing with Dave Poferl and Mary Borkovec
6 p.m. – Intermediate Night Club Two Step with Brian Hand and Sheila Honey
April
10 a.m. – Bolero with Bob Osborne and Mary Borkovec
6 p.m. – Beginner New York Hustle with Phil Doyle