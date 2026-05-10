For the latter and largest group, “almost all of our Medicaid enrollment is re-channeled through private health insurance vendors,” Derksen said.

This happens through a managed care model, where money flows from the government, to the state, to insurance companies that pay a monthly fee per member from AHCCCS. Finally, the money goes to the patient.

Derksen explained how many Arizonans might not even know they’re on AHCCCS since the program heavily relies on the private sector to manage Medicaid enrollment.

How does Arizona’s Medicaid program work?

It starts with an application, said Beth Kohler, the former deputy director of AHCCCS. She explained applicants have to prove eligibility through income requirements and immigration status.

“It’s a common misconception that we have a lot of people on the program who are not citizens. Citizenship is a requirement to get Medicaid benefits,” Kohler said.

Certain lawfully present noncitizens also may qualify for AHCCCS, including green card holders and refugees.

When people are kicked off of AHCCCS, they get a letter from the state explaining why they are being discontinued, and they then have 90 days to send the required information to determine continued eligibility.

Kohler emphasized that if Arizonans think they might meet the criteria, they should apply.

“If you don’t have health insurance, and you don’t have another avenue to get it, like your employer, you should apply,” she said.