A recent protest at the Tucson law offices of a firm working with the developers of the controversial data center development Project Blue turned physical.
About 20 people gathered Thursday at the Tucson law offices of Lazarus and Silvyn P.C., on East Grant Road near North Wilmot Road, that works with Beale Infrastructure to protest the law firm's involvement in the highly controversial development of the Project Blue Data Centers complex. According to a Beale Infrastructure representative, a masked group marched through the offices loudly banging drums, shouting threats and pulling items from desks.
"While we support the fundamental right to peaceful protest and to everyone making their voices heard, we condemn this behavior in the strongest terms," Beale said in a statement. "Employees of Beale Infrastructure and our partners are fellow Arizonans, neighbors, and community members who deserve respect."
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Tucson police responded, but could not immediately confirm details Friday. The Star submitted a public records request for more details, but no information was available by publication deadline.
The 290-acre data center faced intense early local opposition, culminating in a unanimous vote by the city council last August to reject it due to concerns over water usage, high energy demands and a lack of transparency. Developers are continuing to build the project outside of city limits near the Pima County Fairgrounds, the city last week shut access to Tucson Water used by construction crews.
Three groups, including Tucson Movement Photographers, Stand Up Fight Back Tucson and Autonomy Tucson, took to Instagram claiming that a Lazarus and Silvyn employee assaulted protesters.
"Protestors played music and made noise with drums, pots and pans while handing pamphlets detailing L&S’s involvement in Project Blue to bystanders and neighboring businesses," their post says. "Protestors were physically assaulted by an employee of the office who attempted to hold them in the building against their will."
The post also claims that a letter was delivered demanding the law firm "sever all professional ties with Beale Infrastructure, for whom they are acting as legal counsel. They also demanded a public apology and commitment to abstain from any future dealings with data center developments."
This comes just two weeks after a group of protesters attempted to block vehicles at the construction site near the Pima County Fairgrounds on April 24. A few dozen Tucsonans gathered near the complex, KGUN 9 reported, with several people stepping into the path of construction vehicles.
A Beale Infrastructure representative told KGUN that the group had the freedom to protest, but would not be allowed on the property for safety reasons.