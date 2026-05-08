A recent protest at the Tucson law offices of a firm working with the developers of the controversial data center development Project Blue turned physical.

About 20 people gathered Thursday at the Tucson law offices of Lazarus and Silvyn P.C., on East Grant Road near North Wilmot Road, that works with Beale Infrastructure to protest the law firm's involvement in the highly controversial development of the Project Blue Data Centers complex. According to a Beale Infrastructure representative, a masked group marched through the offices loudly banging drums, shouting threats and pulling items from desks.

"While we support the fundamental right to peaceful protest and to everyone making their voices heard, we condemn this behavior in the strongest terms," Beale said in a statement. "Employees of Beale Infrastructure and our partners are fellow Arizonans, neighbors, and community members who deserve respect."

Tucson police responded, but could not immediately confirm details Friday. The Star submitted a public records request for more details, but no information was available by publication deadline.