City officials shut off water access to the planned Project Blue data centers complex and are demanding reimbursement after discovering what they call unauthorized use of city water at the construction site.

Tucson City Manager Timothy Thomure sent a letter to the project's developers Monday, stating that the city revoked a construction water meter obtained by contractor Ames Construction, which was using city water for "dust control purposes at the Project Blue site" on South Houghton Road near the Pima County Fairgrounds.

The letter claims the contractor obtained the water meter within the Tucson Water service area and transported it out for use at the site.

"This was completely unacceptable and was terminated by Tucson Water immediately," the letter says. "To be absolutely clear — the City of Tucson does not support the development of Project Blue. The City of Tucson will not provide any city resource, including our water supply, to be used for Project Blue."

Project Blue developer Beale Infrastructure, however, said the city issued "a permit for temporary water per the normal course of business."

"Our contractor followed standard procedure and will be billed accordingly," Beale said in an emailed statement late Tuesday to the Star. "We are procuring construction water through an alternative source of non drinking water. We direct any questions on the permit issuance to Tucson Water."