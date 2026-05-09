From the food to the cozy backyard décor, Barista Del Barrio feels like home. As you unwrap your burrito and chow down, you’ll feel like you’re enjoying a home-cooked breakfast in your family’s backyard.

That homey vibe is also enhanced by the kindness of Flavia, Ariana and their staff. Everyone is treated like family, and some customers are known by name. As soon as Flavia sees Ted walking up, for example, she already has his order ready for him.

Though some people may advise against working with family, family is what makes Barista Del Barrio so great.

The trust they have in one another is what Ariana says is the best part about working with her mom. No matter what happens, they can confidently know there’s someone there who will have their back.

Like Sergio. He doesn’t work at Barista Del Barrio anymore and now has a career in HVAC, but he will appear back at his old stomping grounds in a heartbeat to help fix any electrical issues they may be experiencing.

“I think about it and I'm like, if I ever were to move, who would I talk to? My whole family’s here,” Ariana said.

Even though Ariana and her mom aren’t cooking in the kitchen as much as they once did, they can jump in and help, picking it up as second nature.

Just like that, the mother and daughter duo are back to recreating their beloved childhood memories, whipping up breakfast burritos for the people and community they love.

You can indulge in their burritos this Mother's Day. On Sunday, May 10, Barista Del Barrio will be open from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.