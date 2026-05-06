A new development project in central Tucson, known as “The Ave” that will be anchored by Shake Shack, has been filled with two other tenants.

Reformed Pilates and Paris Baguette will be at the western end of the property at 3105 N. Campbell Ave., which was formerly a Fabrics That Go store location.

The landlord, Larsen Baker, was represented by his broker, Isaac Figueroa.

It will be the third Shake Shack to open in the Tucson area in the past year, with the first at 5545 E. Broadway and the second opening at 633 W. Ina Road.

Opening dates for the new shops on Campbell south of East Fort Lowell Road have not yet been announced.

Other local commercial activity includes:

• Christopher R. Cotter bought the 25-unit Victoria Arms Apartments at 1518 E. Hedrick Drive from G and B Holdings LLC for $2.9 million. Allan Mendelsberg and Joey Martinez, with Picor, represented the seller.

• MTT Craycroft LLC bought the office complex at 1011 N. Craycroft Road, from Craycroft Plaza LLC for $2.5 million. Isaac Figueroa, with Larsen Baker, represented the seller and Robert Nolan, with Oxford Realty Advisors, represented the buyer.

• Adriatic Sea LLC bought 11,074 square feet at 2101 E. Beverly Drive from Desert Whale Jojoba Co. for $1.5 million. Paul Hooker, with Picor, represented the seller.