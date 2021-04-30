We humans have always used our hands; in fact, our opposable thumbs allow us to perform tasks which most of the animal kingdom cannot. Our hands have 29 joints and are flexible which makes them incredibly useful. Unfortunately, this also makes them susceptible to injury, wear and tear. Our work and our play (knitting!) use repetitive motion, often with very little, large body movement.
Recently, I visited the blog of a friend in Milwaukee. Heidi Parkes is an artist and a certified yoga therapist, who is a prolific quilter. She supports herself making improvisational quilts completely by hand. In order to sustain her work and that of like-minded folks, like us knitters, she has established a virtual Hand Yoga Club through YouTube. Heidi has recorded 16 videos, most in the five to seven-minute range, demonstrating gentle movements and self-massage to increase dexterity, circulation and mindfulness regarding hand health. I posed some questions to Heidi about Hand Yoga. Here are some of her thoughts.
What is Hand Yoga?
“Hand yoga is a thoughtful sequencing of movements for the hands that are sensitive to the principles of yoga and Western wisdom about hand wellness. [Its] benefits extend beyond the hands into wellness for the mind and body”.
How is it different from hand exercises?
“Some of the biggest benefits of hand yoga are in the gentle and relaxing nature of the movements. Hand yoga movements are generally restorative to the hands, easily accessible, and they are connected to the mind and the breath. [They are not hard work!]. The word yoga itself means 'union,' a union of body, mind and breath”.
How often should someone stop, rest and gently work their hands?
“It depends on your body! The practice of hand yoga includes a practice of observation. In my YouTube videos we will often perform a movement, pause to observe our hands, and then continue to the next movement. Once a week, once a day, or as a break [while] knitting/typing/sewing are some examples of timetables that you can test out for yourself”.
Why are the yoga movements better than just resting?
“My occupational therapist taught me that 'motion is lotion.' Stagnancy can be just as taxing on hands as strenuous activity, but gentle movements that glide the nerves and tendons of the hand, and gently activate circulation in the hands are particularly restorative activities”.
What are some beneficial outcomes?
“One benefit is increased dexterity. A student of mine told me that she was starting to have difficulty with the buttons on her blouses, and that after a couple months of hand yoga, they were no problem! When a person gets still, closes their eyes, and rests their hands in neutral, they might still notice some pain, aches, or coldness in their hands— hand yoga can help bring your hands back to neutral so that they feel calm when they are still, and so that they aren't stiff or sensitive when in motion. Hand yoga is beneficial for circulation and can help with cold hands, neuropathy, or tingling in the fingers. Hand yoga is helpful with mindfulness, mental calm, focus, and a sense of overall well-being and empowerment. Hand yoga has an impact on Marma Points (also known as acupressure points or reflexology) and can have benefits that extend far beyond the hands”.
Is there anything else you’d like to tell our knitters regarding hand care?
“In yoga, and in hand yoga, there will occasionally be movements that are painful or uncomfortable. When this happens, please don't force yourself into anything. Instead, it's a wonderful opportunity to have a mental-practice”. [Observe your hands and think about the movements].
So, readers, try out some hand yoga. Just Google ‘Heidi Parkes Hand Yoga Club’ and the YouTube links will come up. You might start with ‘Gentle Movements’. While you are at it, visit ‘heidiparkes.com‘ to see some of her lovely hand-made quilts. I highly recommend both. And don’t forget to knit some fingerless gloves for next winter.
