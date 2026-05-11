Empty grocery stores and former big box retail spots could become six-story apartments with drive-thru restaurants and coffee shops dotting the parking lots, as landlords rethink new tenants for vacant space around Tucson.

Interest in encouraging the development of new housing by both the state and city has created a new opportunity for owners of shopping centers as national retailers scale back.

“If you own a retail building in Tucson’s urban core, you may be sitting on more value than you realize,” Rob Tomlinson, a retail specialist with commercial brokerage firm Picor, notes in his Trend Report. “Two converging forces — skyrocketing construction costs and sweeping new zoning flexibility — are quietly setting the stage for a dramatic revaluation of existing retail properties over the next decade.

“The window of opportunity is open right now.”

He said the current retail rent of about $20 per square foot is about half of what is needed to underwrite new ground-up construction, and developers are not building spec spaces to market to retailers.

“This is the core of what economists call the ‘replacement cost floor,’” Tomlinson says. “When existing buildings can’t be economically replaced, they become increasingly scarce and valuable.”

Tucson’s retail vacancy is below 6%, and he says there is “no meaningful pipeline of new supply.”

Most vacancies in the Tucson market of spaces over 10,000 square feet are a result of national retailers condensing space or filing bankruptcies, Nancy McClure, first vice president at CBRE says in her annual Bib Box Report.