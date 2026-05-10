Commuters on Tucson's west side should beware of a very long street closure starting later this month.

Grant Road will be closed between Interstate 10 to just east of North Flowing Wells Road beginning May 22.

While the distance for the closure is very long, West Grant Road is a busy thoroughfare to and from the city's west side.

Only one lane will be open for eastbound motorists to access the interstate toward Phoenix.

The closure is part of a capital improvement project that will expand that portion of Grant Road to six lanes, extend sidewalks, update traffic signals and crosswalks with ADA compliance and upgrade drainage.

“The traveling public is advised to detour the construction for this project on roads more suited for high-volume traffic, including the I-10 frontage road, Miracle Mile, Oracle Road and Speedway,” the city advises.

The project is part of the Regional Transportation Plan’s 20-year program and in front of the Pascua Yaqui Tribe’s new casino, but is an independent project from the casino construction, said Arturo Ledesma, the engineering project manager with the city's Department of Transportation and Mobility.