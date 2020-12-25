So, what is line dancing you may ask. In an article, Treva Bedinghaus aptly summarized, “Line dances are choreographed dances with a repeating series of steps that are performed in unison by a group of people in lines or rows, most often without the dancers making contact with one another. All the dancers… face the same direction and perform the steps at exactly the same time.” What a beautiful thing! No need to find a partner, wait to be asked to dance or have to ask someone to dance (or in my case, beg my husband).
In my research it is apparent that there is some debate on the exact origins of line dancing. Some say the line dancing format adapted from the folk dances of the 1900’s and the polka and waltzes of the 1800’s. Others note it is directly descended from the 1970’s disco era the same time country-and-western line dancing emerged. Regardless of how it originated it is very popular with many people.
Many think of country western when they hear “line dancing.” And many of the current and popular line dances are set to country-western music. But not all are by any means. There are many dances set to music styles including pop, rock and roll, disco, salsa, rumba, samba, foxtrot, waltz, nightclub 2 step and the list goes on. The term “modern line dance” is sometimes used in dance clubs around the world to include a mix of genres. SaddleBrooke Line Dance Club has a long list of dances set to many of these music styles.
Special Note: As you can imagine, we are very happy to be on the dance floor under our current safe and healthy conditions. We are all wearing face masks and keeping our social distance. This has translated into fewer and smaller group dance sessions. We look forward to the day we can again welcome new members—when we have more space and more time in which we can provide an appropriate level of instruction.
In the interim, if you are interested in the SBLDC, check out our website at sbldc.weebly.com or contact Diana Carbone by email at dianadlucid1@gmail.com.