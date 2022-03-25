The SaddleBrooke Table Tennis Club (SBTTC) held an open house on Sunday, February 20, for SaddleBrooke residents to learn about the club. Paddles and balls were provided for guests to play with current members, who explained the rules of table tennis and played singles and doubles matches with them.
With 50 members, the SBTTC is an active club with players who enjoy the fun, exercise, mental health improvements, and camaraderie provided by table tennis. We play in the Mariposa Room at DesertView Clubhouse five times a week on three tables. We also hold training sessions and round robins on a regular basis.
Table tennis is not just a fun game played with friends. It is great exercise and when played on a regular basis, table tennis helps to improve long-term mental health, including long-term memory function. It also has a relatively low risk of injury compared to other sports.
The SaddleBrooke Table Tennis Club welcomes new members. Residents can stop by on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, or Saturday between 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. to check out the club. For more information, please visit the SBTTC website at sbttc.wordpress.com or email Club President Lou Doganieri at johnfrancis3098@gmail.com.