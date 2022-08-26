Welcome Back Everyone! The first meeting of the fall season will be held on Friday, September 16 at 10 a.m. in the HOA-1 Clubhouse, downstairs in the Coyote Room.

Our first speakers of the fall season will be Gary Terrell and Jeri Taylor, who are currently members of the Governing Board of the Oracle School District. They both are running for a new four year term in the General Election in November.

Mr. Terrell, who lives at Saddlebrooke Ranch with his wife Anne, currently serves as the president of the school board and has been a member of the board since 2017. He retired after 32-years from a career in law enforcement and is a Vietnam veteran. Mr. Terrell feels it is important to listen to other viewpoints of the board, show respect to the members, and attempt to find mutually agreeable solutions.

Ms. Taylor, who lives in Saddlebrooke with her husband Michael, has been a member of the school board since 2014. She is a retired army nurse of 26-years and has 15-years of teaching experience. Ms. Taylor feels that the responsibility of the school board is to determine policies and balance what the school needs versus what is on their wish list. She also feels it is important that the community’s children have a strong education base in their early years so it will provide them with the ability to build a solid adult life and career path. Both candidates will continue to pursue and support their school’s dedication to teaching the fundamentals to the students in order for them to be productive and successful people in the future.

We hope you can attend this informative meeting and learn more about how we can support Mountain Vista School in Oracle. There will be time for questions. For further information about membership to the Republican Women’s Club, please contact Mandy Rowe at merowe@hotmail.com.