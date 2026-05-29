So, I didn’t attend our last Shabbat with Rabbi Price on Friday, April 17. I got sick! But, thanks to Joy Erickson’s report of the service we have an update! It’s worth a ‘read’ below.

An Evening to Remember

Congregation B’nai Midbar concluded its formal Shabbat services until High Holy Days in September with joyful music, prayer and celebration.

Over sixty people, including congregants and guests gathered for the traditional Shabbat service, led by Rabbi Daniel Price, with cantorial soloist Eliyannah Powers doing double duty as the keyboardist for this evening on Friday, April 17. The music was beautiful; congregants joined in singing and reciting the poetic Sabbath prayers.

A wonderful addition to the service was the reading of the Torah to honor the marriage of Judi Friedman and Jerry Lankin, reminding us that love can be found anywhere, anytime, at any age. We wish them great happiness.

At the end of the service, everyone gathered to socialize and enjoy the plentiful Oneg (delicious desserts and fruit), generously provided by congregational members Judi and Jerry and Sue and Herb Cohn, in honor of their 33rd anniversary. A little Challah (special sabbath bread), homemade by Judi Friedman, our bride to be and sweet wine were shared by all.

As is their tradition, congregation members brought food to donate to Southern Arizona Impact for distribution to those in need.

Everyone left feeling renewed and in good spirits.

Our summer Shabbats will be held in members’ homes and are in the planning stage. Please visit our website at bnaimidbar.com for additional information and to receive our e-newsletter, “Jewish Links” which is found on our website, at bnaomidbar.com. You may find that you are interested in learning more about our community! If so, we invite you to email infocbm@gmail.com for additional information.

Congregation B’nai Midbar provides individuals of ALL backgrounds the opportunity to celebrate, practice and learn from Jewish culture and religion in a welcoming and socially fulfilling environment. Please join us!

Our board has arranged for summer Shabbat services. The services will be conducted in private homes. If you are interested in welcoming congregant members for Shabbat in your home or leading/participating in services, email Joy (joyerickson4@gmail.com). Attendees tell us that they enjoy a little change of pace in a less formal environment.

Speaking of Shabbat – do you know about National Shabbat Services — “Shabbat 250” in 2026?

In 2026, the U.S. President designated May 15 to May 16 as a National Shabbat, officially called “Shabbat 250”, to honor the United States’ 250th anniversary of independence and Jewish American Heritage Month. This is the first time a sitting president has called for a national Shabbat observance.

The White House encouraged friends, families and communities of all backgrounds to set aside time for rest, reflection and gratitude in line with the sacred Jewish tradition of Shabbat. Jewish American contributions to the nation, were cited with figures like Hyam Salomon, a Revolutionary War financier, and George Washington’s letter to the Hebrew Congregation in Newport, which affirmed religious liberty.

Many congregations hosted special Shabbat services, Torah readings and community gatherings. While others observed at home. The White House’s call invites all Americans to join in prayer, praise and thanksgiving, making it a shared national moment.

Rabbis and community leaders see this as a positive counter to antisemitism, emphasizing Jewish faith, resilience, and the role of religious freedom in American life. It also offers a rare opportunity for interfaith unity during a national holiday.

Havdalah

Joy and Bill Erickson are again offering to host a community outreach, Meet & Greet Havdalah evening in early September. A beautiful ceremony closing Shabbat and preparing us for a new week. If you would like to help with this event, send an email to Joy at joyerickson4@gmail.com. Reservations will be required. Please let Joy know if you would like to receive an invitation.

Dates to Remember

Summer Services

Email infocbm18@gmail.com for time and locations.

Friday, June 19

July 17

August – to be decided

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High Holy Days

Erev Rosh Hashanah – Friday, September 11

Rosh Hashanah - Saturday, September 12

Kol Nidre (Erev Yom Kippur) – Sunday, September 20

Yom Kippur and Break the Fast – Monday, September 21

Shabbat Services Year 5787

Friday, October 16

Friday, November 20

Friday, December 18

Annual Meeting

Friday, December 11

Oneg Celebrations: An Oneg is a mitzvah (good deed) to celebrate and sponsor a special occasion, memory, an honor or just because. A special April Oneg celebrated the 33rd anniversary of Herb and Sue Cohn. Sue’s baking skills are well known. I hear she outdid herself.

Our sponsors for October are Mike and Gerri Koen, celebrating their 64th wedding anniversary. In November, Leslie Klipper Stewart will be celebrating her 70th Birthday with an Oneg for all. December is sponsored anonymously. Come and see who it is! If you have a celebratory or memorial event, please consider sponsoring an Oneg. You can always share the Oneg honors with another.

Celebratory Events

The Gift - Monday, June 1

Havdalah Service – Saturday, September 5

Chanukah – Saturday, December 5 to Saturday, December 12

Chanukah Celebration – Tuesday, December 1

Mitzvahs

Judi Friedman and Jerry Lankin got married on Sunday, April 19! Although the Aufruf (a pre-wedding tradition with the couple called up to the Torah on the Shabbat before the wedding) didn’t have candy the atmosphere was full of good wishes for the happy couple.

We Remember

Marsha Foresman was a friend to all, a fun spirit, full of wisdom and joy. With saddness, we mark her sudden passing in April. She will be missed.

Bonnie Lasky has been an ardent supporter of B’nai Midbar. Bonnie created our website, our Jewish Links Newsletter, Books of Remembrance and so many other items that I’ve lost track. She has passed the torch! The publication of our newsletter Jewish Links to is now in the capable hands of Leslie Stewart. Leslie is a new board member. She is a consummate professional and communications professor. We know she will lead the way, keeping us up to date and then some. Thank you, Leslie, for stepping up and helping us grow! Please send your ideas, ways to assist, articles of interest, etc. to Leslie at lesliekstewart21@gmail.com.

The Gift Continues with a New Class

Questions often come up when looking at in-home care. Navigating the Continuum of Care gives strategies for choosing in-home services. Also, a look at residential care and its eligibility. Figure out how to do it and know your resources. A look at palliative care and hospice will be addressed as well. For more information, email Bonnie Lassky (bglasky@att.net).

It’s a Mitzvah!

With the High Holy Days approaching we are asking Congregants and Guests to read passages, help on the Bimah and with the Torah. Leslie Gordon (lesweiss47@yahoo.com) is coordinating readings and those wishing to aid on the Bimah. Please reach out to her if you are interested.

Jewish Links, our E-Bulletin and our website ‘bnaimidbar.com’ will keep you up to date. Please subscribe and/or log onto the website for more information.

We at Congregation B’nai Midbar provide individuals of all backgrounds the opportunity to celebrate, practice and learn from Jewish culture and religion in a welcoming and socially fulfilling environment. For information, email Joy Erickson at infocbm18@gmail.com.

Congregation B’nai Midbar wishes travel goes well for all of you who do and temperatures allow peaceful walks for those of you in SaddleBrooke!