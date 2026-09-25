Don’t miss the 2026 SaddleBrooke Community Outreach (SBCO) Walk for Kids. The Walk warm up will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 14. This signature SBCO event helps support our food, clothing, enrichment and education programs benefiting youngsters along a 100+-mile corridor from Catalina to the San Carlos Indian Reservation and the Miami school system. SBCO also offers scholarships and enrichment grants to students in Globe. Annually, SBCO touches the lives of approximately 6,000 students through new clothes, backpacks filled with school supplies, college scholarships, contributions to Tri-Community Food Bank and financial support for a wide range of educational enrichment activities.

Online registration for the 2026 Walk for Kids is available at sbco.org. The registration fee of $35 per adult and $15 per child (ages 6 through 18) covers the cost of a t-shirt, snacks and drinks.

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If you choose not to register online, in person registration is available until Friday, November 13, every Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the SBCO office at Suite L in the SaddleBrooke Business Plaza on SaddleBrooke Boulevard. Registrations also will be accepted the day of the event. However, please register by Thursday, October 15 to ensure that you receive a t-shirt in your size.

Create a Walk for Kids Team! It’s always more fun to walk with your friends and neighbors. And bring your dog! You can simultaneously get your “steps” in, catch up with your pals and support SBCO!