New SaddleBrooke resident, PJ Cathey, boasts that Senior Village was “instrumental” in her decision to move here last November. Having lost her husband of 46 years and having no family except her cat, Boo, the comfort of knowing Senior Village’s services and programs were available was the impetus for relocating to SaddleBrooke.

PJ and her late husband had rented in SaddleBrooke eight years ago and she loved it here. Yet, the time was not right then to make a permanent move. Once on her own, she explains, “I knew where to go.” She had learned of Senior Village then and trusted she would receive the support she would need to be on her own.

Once PJ moved in, she called Senior Village and scheduled a membership visit. Pat, a volunteer on the membership team, spent time with PJ going over all the teams and services available. Immediately following, she scheduled a Helping Hands visit to finalize a few things to be settled in. “I couldn’t believe everything I heard came true,” she enthusiastically shared. “I had the lights changed in my 12-foot ceilings, I had art hung up on the walls that was too heavy for me and lastly the refrigerator filter needed changing. Anything and everything I asked for was done!”

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PJ went on to express her gratitude for receiving rides to eye appointments. The treatments require her to have a driver. “I have no one to ask. I give Senior Village a gold star. I may not need them in the next three to six months, but I know in the goodness of my heart, they will be there and I will be okay.”

As a new resident to SaddleBrooke, PJ has also had her lockbox installed and her file of Life card updated including directions for Boo if the need arises. She has attended Music Matinee performances and Game Days held at the Senior Village office. PJ has also joined some clubs offered in the community. She loves her new home and feels at ease knowing Senior Village is a phone call away.

Welcome to SaddleBrooke, PJ!