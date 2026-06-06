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PHOENIX — State lawmakers are moving to ensure that homeowner associations don't discriminate against Fido — no matter its size.

But the effort could end up sidelined because a single state senator is opposed.

Legislation awaiting a roll-call vote in the House would spell out in Arizona law that any rules adopted by community associations about dogs are invalid if they limit the weight of the animal. Ditto any regulations that say certain breeds are not permitted.

The issue, according to Sam Richard, goes beyond allowing people to have the kinds of dogs they want.

"We have seen an incredible increase in the number of abandonments at shelters across the state,'' said Richard, who lobbies for Humane World for Animals, formerly called the Humane Society of the United States.

"So what we are looking for is ways in policy to encourage pet owners to stay united with their pets in every conceivable way,'' he said. "And one of those ways is to prevent HOAs from restricting based on breed, size, or weight in any kind of measures.''

Richard said there is evidence of the effect of association rules.

He said that most shelters have an intake form where those dropping off animals can explain why.

"Of course, it's not mandatory,'' Richard said. "But for those who self-report, one of the reasons is housing.''

That, he said, often takes the form of a dog owner moving into a community with regulations, whether single-family homes, townhomes, or condos, unaware when buying the property that existing rules preclude the pet from coming along.