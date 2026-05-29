Senior Village’s Going My Way (GMW) volunteers serve as a vital transportation network, helping members get around within SaddleBrooke and beyond. The team provides rides to doctors, dentists, grocery stores, hair salons and even tax services. Colonel Lori Hill, a retired aircraft maintenance officer at the Pentagon who moved with her husband to SaddleBrooke knowing no one, has been part of this team for five years. She recently drove a member to a great time at a Senior Village birthday celebration.

Lori wants to make sure no one is stranded without support. Some residents need help temporarily while using walkers, while others have stopped driving altogether. The dependable GMW lifeline helps members remain in their SaddleBrooke homes. Lori can’t recall a single transportation request that hasn’t been met.

While some volunteers drive more frequently, Lori usually helps out two or three times a month. She appreciates both the flexibility of this volunteer opportunity and how much the members value it. “Members are always ready!” she says of her pickups.

How does the process work? Members typically submit requests at least 5 days in advance, which are then posted on the Going My Way calendar. Volunteers receive email notifications or check the calendar online, select a request, and receive a follow-up email with details such as distance, timing, and whether help getting in or fastening a seatbelt is needed. The message also includes a call button that connects the volunteer and member through Senior Village, so that the call doesn’t come from an “unknown caller.”

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Volunteers can easily indicate when they’re unavailable, such as during the summer or when traveling, and can also choose to be contacted for emergency needs. If a member has a lengthy appointment, the driver can run an errand while waiting to return the member to SaddleBrooke.

Interested in helping out? Volunteering is a meaningful way to give back and stay active like Lori. In addition to driving for SV, she schedules pickups for the Golden Goose, and every March she finds lodging for 103 golfers participating in the MountainView Women’s Collegiate Golf Tournament.

Ignite your retirement! Senior Village has many volunteer opportunities. To inquire, email Mary Toth at mary.toth@seniorvillage.org or visit our website at seniorvillage.org to learn more about our services and volunteer positions.