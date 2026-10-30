We welcomed Rosh Hashanah and the New Year 5787! Services conducted by Rabbi Daniel Price were dynamic, spiritual and encouraged community. Rabbi Price is known for his contemporary and thoughtful religious practices. His musical abilities added an additional dynamic. Eliyanah Powers, our cantorial soloist guided us through prayer with a voice and spirit that is mesmerizing. Rouzbeh Tebyanian, music director added additional notes and arrangements. Aidan Kram, violinist, guided us into Kol Nidre on Yom Kippur eve, creating a solemn and captivating experience.

On Yom Kippur during the traditional study session we took a different direction. Instead of study, many spoke of their way to Judaism. An interesting take as our experiences and pathways are very much not the same!

Participation by Congregants and Guests who read passages was inspiring. It was wonderful to see many faces both familiar and new taking a part in the services. Leslie Weiss coordinated our readers and volunteers. A magnificent endeavor that went off without a hitch!

Who ate all of those honey cakes? Our tradition is to give honey cakes to attendees at the end of Rosh Hashanah morning services. Honey cakes symbolize a sweet New Year. Our bakers were so generous that we were able to donate some to the Southern Arizona Impact Food Bank. Many thanks to our bakers; Sue Cohn, Leslie Gordon, Diane Korn, Jerry Lankin, Linda Merritt, Fran Pakenham, Loraine Stillman and Beth Vincent.

We got rained out! Tashlich services on Rosh Hashanah afternoon were cancelled. Instead, we received a major downpour of much needed and desired rain. What a mitzvah (good deed)!

Our Break the Fast (after Yom Kippur) was splendiferous! The tables were full of salads, kugels, bagels, lox and the trimmings and challahs, babka, cakes and cookies. You name it we had it! Many thanks to Judi Friedman and her committee!

The Book of Remembrance, recognizing those who have passed, was distributed. Bonnie Lasky (bglasky@att.net) and her volunteers compiled a loving and beautiful book. Remembrances during the Yom Kippur Yitzkor service and throughout the year are dear to us.

We Aren’t Done Yet!

Sukkot and Simchat Torah are two joyful, symbolic holidays that come right after the intensity of the High Holy Days. They’re connected, but each celebrates something different—one focuses on gratitude and vulnerability, the other on joy and Torah.

Sukkot recognizes harvest season and with gratitude for the year’s agricultural bounty. Also, the Israelites’ journey through the wilderness, recalling the temporary huts (sukkot) they lived in after leaving Egypt.

Simchat Torah (“Rejoicing of the Torah”) comes immediately after Sukkot and marks the completion of the annual Torah reading cycle and the immediate beginning of the new cycle. A powerful symbol of continuity and blessing.

Dates to Remember

Shabbat Services Year 5787

Friday, October 16

Friday, November 20

Friday, December 18

Celebratory Events

Chanukah – Saturday, December 5 to Saturday, December 12

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Annual Meeting

Friday, December 11

Chanukah Celebration

Join us as we welcome and spread the LIGHT of Hanukkah with friendship, food, memories and fun on Saturday evening, December 5. More details to follow. If you're new to the area, email Joy Erickson at joyerickson4@gmail.com for information.

Oneg Celebrations

An Oneg is a mitzvah (good deed) to celebrate and sponsor a special occasion, memory, an honor or just because. Our sponsors include. In October, Mike and Gerri Koen, celebrating their 64th wedding anniversary. In November, Leslie Klipper Stewart celebrates her 70th Birthday. December is sponsored by Barbara and Jack Rosenthal, a 65th wedding anniversary and an 85th birthday! If you have a celebratory or memorial event, please consider sponsoring an Oneg. You can always share the Oneg honors with another. If you are interested or have questions, email Marcia Gilbert at marciaegilbert@gmail.com.

Help Us Keep the Magic Going—We Promise It’s Easy

We know you’ve heard volunteer requests before. So, here’s the twist: We offer fun, tiny, zero‑stress jobs that make a big difference. Want to greet for 20 minutes? Want to help set out cookies once this month? Want to join the “holiday setup squad” for one hour? No committees. No endless meetings. No lifetime appointments. Just one small mitzvah—and yes, we’ll save you the good cookies. Come be part of the team that makes our congregation feel like home.

We’ll have a sign‑up sheet at the Oneg, or you can speak with any board member. Come help us create the kind of community we all want to belong to. As we prepare for our Annual Meeting, we invite members of our community to consider serving on our board. In our small Reform congregation, every voice matters. Joining the Board is a meaningful way to help guide our future, strengthen Jewish life and deepen a connection to our community.

Our board works together to support worship, learning, social justice, and the warm, welcoming spirit that defines us. You don’t need prior board experience, just a willingness to listen, share ideas and help care for our congregation.

If you feel inspired to contribute your time or perspective, we encourage you to step forward. Bonnie Lasky (bglasky@att.net) welcomes all who would like additional information. Together, we can continue building a vibrant, inclusive and meaningful Reform Jewish home.

Coming to Shabbat Services?

B’nai Midbar sponsors the food bank at Southern Arizona Impact. Any food or monetary contribution is appreciated. Just bring your donation to services and we will take care of the rest. Thank you for your good heart.

Keep Informed! Jewish Links, our E-Bulletin and our website at bnaimidbar.com keeps you in the know. Please subscribe to Jewish Links and/or log onto the website for more information. Email Leslie Stewart (lesliekstewart21@gmail.com) with articles of interest, chatter and just good stuff.

At Congregation B’nai Midbar, we provide individuals of all backgrounds the opportunity to celebrate, practice and learn from Jewish culture and religion in a welcoming and socially fulfilling environment. For information and to learn about our community contact Joy Erickson at infocbm18@gmail.com.

Congregation B’nai Midbar wishes to all for a beautiful autumn, cooling of temperatures and a welcome back to our snowbirds!.