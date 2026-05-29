Twice a year SaddleBrooke Community Outreach (SBCO) hosts an all-expenses paid Teen Closet shopping spree at the local Target and Ross stores. Teen Closet helps students in grades nine through twelve look their best and helps their families deal with the rising cost of new school clothing.

Students entering ninth grade are identified by their schools as those who would benefit from the program based on family need. Prior to entering ninth grade, these students would have been able to attend SBCO’s Kids’ Closet. To stay in the program, Teen Closet students must work hard in their studies, participate in sports and extracurricular activities and complete six hours of community service each semester.

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For the coming fall school semester, teens are invited to shop with SBCO from Monday, July 20 to Tuesday, July 28 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and on Saturday from 10 .a.m to 12 p.m. We need volunteers, both male and femaie, to accompany these deserving students as they shop for school clothes. If you have two hours to spare during these shopping dates and times, send an email to either vivian@community-outreach.org or debbie@community-outreach.org. For more information, call our office weekdays between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. at (520) 825-3302.