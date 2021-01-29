There were 70 decorated golf carts and costumed participants in for the fun filled parade and tour of lighted homes. It was the best-ever in the eight years since we've put on this event. Everyone was so ready to celebrate the season, get out, and have fun with friends and neighbors. Even though many seemed to have trouble following the route and leaving the parade or had their own parties to attend, a good time was had by all.
The winner of the best golf cart was Mr. & Mrs. Santa Claus in their sled: Kathy and Steve Sanchez.
Special award to four "Just Elfing Around" bar carts with participants who all wore matching elf outfits: Mike & Sandy Gianotti, Mary and Rolf Himpler, Marty & Glenn Fisher, Kathy and Bob Gennette.
The 33 home light displays were some of the best ever we have ever seen!
First Place goes to George & Gretchen Govier, 36213 S Desert Sun Dr. An amazing display of colored lights covering the grounds and trees.
Second Place goes to Phil & Bonnie Johnson, 36422 S. Ocotillo Dr.
A special congratulations goes to the SaddleBrooke HOA-1 Club House for their 44,000 light display.
Thanks to Bob Koblewski for the photos. He has prepared a YouTube Video/slide show for you to check out. Visit golfcartparade.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mdgfOW-8Mw. Would like to extend appreciation and thanks to Moisio for laying out the whole route and leading us even though many seemed to have trouble following. Randall Dighton for serenading us singing season favorites. Val Malik for publications and fielding all the calls and emails. Fred Pilster for covering all the bases and keeping this event going, working with the HOA to make sure this event will continue. Due to COVID-19, we were not sure if this event would be canceled.
Thanks to all who participated. Congratulations to the 2020 winners for best carts and best homes.
Wishing you all a very Happy and Healthy 2021!!