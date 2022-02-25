Greetings everyone and to all new members! We are excited to have you belong to a committed group of women who follow the objectives of the Republican Women’s Club. This month’s meeting will be held on Friday, March 18, at 10 a.m. in the HOA-1 Clubhouse downstairs in the Coyote Room.
We have an exciting speaker this month! His name is Abraham Hamadeh, who is known as “Honest” Abe, and he is running for Arizona State Attorney General. Mr. Hamadeh is currently an intelligence officer in the U.S. Army Reserve and just returned from a 14-month long deployment to Saudi Arabia. On behalf of the United States Army, he negotiated military sales and managed the training for Saudi Arabia’s domestic security forces both in the kingdom and in the United States. He is also a former prosecutor of the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office. He has appeared in court to prosecute criminals, uphold victim’s rights and seek Justice for the community. His campaign issues include election security, opposing what he views as censorship by tech companies, enforcing state border security laws, and supporting law enforcement officers. He earned his undergraduate degree in Political Science from Arizona State University and earned his Juris Doctor from the University of Arizona College of Law.
We expect Mr. Hamadeh to be an interesting and inspiring speaker, so we hope to see everyone at the meeting! For further information about membership to the Republican Women’s Club, please contact Mandy Rowe at merowe@hotmail.com.