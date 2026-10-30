Join me for Coffee & Conversation at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, November 10 at my Oro Valley office! We’ll have a relaxed, informative discussion about reverse mortgages, how they work, and when they might make sense. Please call or text me to attend. I’d love to see you!

As we head into the holiday season, many retirees are thinking about family, travel, year-end expenses, and what the coming year may bring financially. With the cost of everyday living still a concern for many households, it may be a good time to take a fresh look at a resource you already have: your home equity.

For many homeowners, a significant portion of their wealth is tied up in their homes. Yet when planning for retirement, we often focus on Social Security, investments, and savings while leaving home equity out of the conversation.

Could Your Home Play a Role in Your Retirement Plan?

For eligible homeowners age 62 and older, an FHA-insured reverse mortgage may offer a way to access a portion of their home equity without a required monthly mortgage payment. Depending on the loan option, funds may be available as a line of credit, monthly payments or a lump sum. Proprietary reverse mortgage programs may also offer options for certain homeowners as young as 55, depending on the program and eligibility requirements.

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Why Might This Matter?

More flexibility: Access funds for unexpected expenses, home improvements, or other retirement needs.

· Investment flexibility: A line of credit may help some retirees avoid selling investments during a market downturn.

· Peace of mind: Having another potential source of funds may provide additional flexibility when planning for the unexpected.

Of course, a reverse mortgage isn't right for everyone. Interest and fees add to the loan balance, and borrowers must continue paying property taxes and homeowners insurance, maintaining the home and meeting occupancy requirements. The costs and long-term implications deserve a careful review.

My goal isn't to suggest that everyone needs a reverse mortgage. It's to make sure homeowners understand their options before ruling one out.

I've specialized in reverse mortgages in the Tucson area for more than 17 years, and I'm always happy to answer questions, explain the numbers or help you determine whether it's worth exploring.

Curious? Let's talk. Sometimes, a simple conversation is the best place to start. Call or text me at (520) 861-2821 to attend Coffee & Conversation on Tuesday, November 10, or to schedule a conversation!