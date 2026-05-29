Have you been looking for that perfect VOLUNTEER opportunity that only requires one morning of your time per year? The SaddleBrooke Health Fair may be just the right opportunity for you! This year, the 2026 Health Fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the MountainView Clubhouse Complex on Saturday, October 17. Typically, there are about 40 vendors exhibiting their services at the fair, and it takes nearly 100 volunteers from our community to help pull this off! Volunteers commit to serving one 90-minute shift on one of the six Volunteer Teams (Assist, Immunization, Info, Setup, Takedown, Traffic/Parking).

Here are some opportunities that residents and volunteers can find at the Health Fair:

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Connect with friends and neighbors, or meet some new people.

Talk to a variety of health professionals.

Learn about health-related services available nearby.

Get a skin check from a dermatologist.

Get a hearing test or ear cleaning.

Get that latest vaccine or flu shot you need.

If you would like to be added to our volunteer roster for 2026, send an email to sbhvolunteers@gmail.com.