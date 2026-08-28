SaddleBrooke Health Fair Returns on Saturday, October 17 with free screenings, wellness resources and more than 40 vendors.

Mark your calendars for one of SaddleBrooke's most anticipated community events! The annual SaddleBrooke Health Fair returns on Saturday, October 17, 2026, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the MountainView Clubhouse.

The Health Fair is free and open to all HOA-1 and HOA-2 residents and continues to be one of the community's best opportunities to connect with local healthcare providers, wellness professionals and service organizations—all in one convenient location.

Whether you're a longtime resident with a busy schedule or new to SaddleBrooke and looking to establish relationships with local healthcare providers, the Health Fair is an excellent place to begin. With more than 40 vendors and 10 screening stations, attendees can access an impressive variety of free health screenings, wellness information and educational resources that would normally require multiple appointments throughout the year.

This year's screening opportunities include:

hearing and vision

skin

cholesterol

blood pressure

glucose

diabetes

osteoporosis

posture and stress evaluations

breathing assessments,

BMI, HIV testing, and more.

Desert Life Pharmacy will also provide vaccinations, including flu, RSV, pneumonia, shingles, and COVID-19 immunizations.

Returning favorites include screenings and services provided by Sonoran ENT, Chiropractic USA, Oracle Eye Physicians & Surgeons, HealthySkin Dermatology, Catalina/Oro Valley Lions Club, Desert Life Pharmacy, The University of Arizona R. Ken Coit College of Pharmacy, and the University of Arizona Mobile Health Unit.

The 2026 Health Fair also welcomes several new vendors, expanding the range of healthcare, wellness and support services available to residents. Including Empty Cup Wellness, Duke Nutrition Experts, Beauty Inside and Out Preventative Health, Acupuncture for Pain-Free Health, Innovative Dental and Medtronic, to name a few. Attendees interested in complementary and alternative medicine will find practitioners offering information on holistic approaches to health and wellness.

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Beyond health screenings, attendees can meet with professionals specializing in assisted living placement, in-home care, financial planning, legal services and end-of-life planning. The vendor booths are known for their educational materials, healthy giveaways, product demonstrations and raffle prizes.

Residents are encouraged to bring:

unwanted eyeglasses

hearing aids

old cell phones

expired or unused medications for safe donation or disposal at designated collection sites during the event.

The Health Fair would not be possible without the generous support of our sponsors. HealthySkin Dermatology returns as the 2026 Health Fair Underwriter, helping make this important community event available free of charge to SaddleBrooke residents.

We’re very appreciative of our current Advocate Donors:

Splendido at Rancho Vistoso

Pain Institute of Southern Arizona

Cleere Law Office

Bayada Home Health Care

Plan to join your neighbors on Saturday, October 17 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at MountainView Clubhouse, and take advantage of one of SaddleBrooke's most valuable community health events. Whether your goal is preventive care, learning about local resources or simply exploring the many services available in our area, the SaddleBrooke Health Fair offers something for everyone!