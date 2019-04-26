Medical Doctors now recommend chiropractic care
After reviewing 10 years of effectiveness studies related to prescription drugs for the treatment of back pain, the “Annals of Internal Medicine” has concluded that medication should not be given for the initial treatment of back pain. The 2017 study by the American College of Physicians has concluded that back pain is best treated with non-drug, alternative therapies, including chiropractic spinal adjustments.
The new medical study was especially critical of the use of opioids for the treatment of back pain because opioids are gateway drugs to addiction. Last year more than 15,000 people died from opioid usage. The study states that “we are advocating for trying the non-pharmacologic approach initially. Opioids, even for chronic pain, are prescribed more often than we would like to see.” The study also concluded that a placebo for back pain was just as effective as Tylenol.
Instead of drug therapy, the medical internists concluded that for acute and sub-acute back pain, the initial treatment should include chiropractic, physical therapy, heat/ice, massage, and acupuncture. The Academy stated that if a patient requests drugs, non-prescription drugs like aspirin, ibuprofen and naprosyn might provide some pain relief.
For those patients that are experiencing chronic, recurring back pain, the Academy of Physicians still recommended an initial conservative, non-drug approach, including chiropractic care, physical therapy and stress reduction. The basic conclusion of the study is that drugs are not an effective treatment for back pain.
What treatment does the Academy of Physicians recommend for back pain? The academy seems to have lumped together almost all alternative treatments that don’t include drug therapy: chiropractic, physical therapy, exercises, massage, heat/ice, acupuncture and cognitive behavior therapy.
However, if you take a care look at this group, there is only one professional in the alternative care group that specializes in the treatment of back and neck pain, a chiropractor. Doctors of chiropractic are also able to order or take x-rays to help make an accurate diagnosis of the cause of your back pain. Without an accurate diagnosis of your condition, you are unlikely to find an effective treatment plan to resolve your back pain.
What’s unique about the chiropractic profession? Doctor’s of chiropractic specialize in the treatment of back and neck pain with spinal adjustments. In a fraction of a second, a chiropractor can re-align vertebrae, and restore spinal function. Chiropractic care is the safest, the most conservative, the most effective, and the fastest way to relieve back and neck pain.
My advice: If you are experiencing chronic back or neck pain, put an excellent chiropractor on your health advisory team. You may have nothing to lose except the pain you are experiencing.
Dr. Craig Brue is an author, lecturer and chiropractic provider in SaddleBrooke.