Each year, SaddleBrooke Community Outreach (SBCO) hosts a tour of remodeled homes designed to show SaddleBrooke and SaddleBrooke Ranch residents changes that may inspire their own home improvements.

This event helps SBCO inform both communities about its food, clothing, enrichment and educational programs for children in nearby communities. It also helps SBCO raise funds and recruit the volunteers needed to make these programs work. Tour attendees can choose between a morning (9 a.m. to 12 p.m.) or afternoon (1 p.m. to 4 p.m.) tour. The 2027 tour will be held on Saturday, March 20. During those three hour tour sessions, attendees will be able to visit all of the homes. In addition to viewing the latest interior design, they’ll see smart bathroom and kitchen makeovers, casita additions, revised floor plans and renovated outdoor living spaces.

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If you have recently remodeled your house—or purchased a remodeled house—and would like to have it included as a candidate for the 2027 SBCO Home Tour, email Mary Hojnacki, the Home Tour Committee Chair, at hojnackimary@gmail.com.