Join us from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. for the “Raise the Woof” Fundraiser benefiting Friends of Pinal Pets, the nonprofit partner to our County shelter, on Wednesday, November 4. This annual event is sponsored by the SaddleBrooke Dog Park and will be held at the Cadillac Chaparral Steakhouse and Saloon on Highway 79.

Tickets are $35 and can be purchased from the following individuals:

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Chuck Moses will be the entertainment and is a definite fan favorite. The recycled card gals will be selling their creative and fun cards for $1 donation and all proceeds will benefit Friends of Pinal Pets. There will be door prizes and of course... our terrific silent auction which is the major source of the evening’s fundraising in addition to private donations.

If anyone is interested in donating silent auction items, gift cards or donations, please call Nadine at (702) 672-1050 or send an email to nadinemm2018@gmail.com. We need your help to make this event an even bigger success than 2025. All proceeds will assist the Pinal County Animal Care and Control to offer much needed services to pets in need. A bag of soft dog treats would be greatly appreciated. Thank you for your continued support and we’ll see you in November.