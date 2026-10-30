This precious little puppy was found running loose in the desert in September. At approximately 18 months old and weighing a grand total of 9 pounds, she was frightened, vulnerable and very much in need of help. Fortunately, a Cherished Tails rescue volunteer spotted her and brought her into foster care.

Around the same time, long‑time SaddleBrooke residents Dr. Joyce Honorof and Rose Collins reached out to SaddleBrooke Pet Rescue Network for assistance in finding a new best friend. They had recently lost their beloved Chihuahua/Terrier mix and felt ready to fill their home and hearts with joy again.

The search began in earnest, with many rescue sites visited and many dogs considered. Then, as if perfectly brewed to order, we found this adorable Chihuahua/Tibetan Spaniel mix who met every one of their criteria. This little girl is brewed with love, full of wiggles and overflowing with personality.

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On Saturday, October 3, a meet‑and‑greet was arranged… and the rest is history. Mocha Latte—small in size but grande in personality—went home with Joyce and Rose that very day.

It was SaddleBrooke Pet Rescue Network’s pleasure to help facilitate this adoption through Cherished Tails. Mocha Latte has truly won the family lottery.