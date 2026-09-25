When was the last time you had a swimming lesson? If it’s been a while, you’re not alone. Swimming has changed over the years, and today’s techniques can make swimming more efficient, more comfortable, and gentler on the body. So, if you’ve been thinking about getting back in the pool, October is a great time to start.

The SaddleBrooke Swim Club is once again offering its popular “Let’s Swim!” clinic, free to SaddleBrooke residents. More than 400 SaddleBrooke residents have participated in these clinics over the past 10 years, and many have discovered that swimming is a terrific way to get fit, improve conditioning and simply feel better in the water.

This Is for Lap Swimmers

Let’s Swim! is designed for new or returning lap swimmers who can safely swim at least one length of the pool. You don't need to be a competitive swimmer. You don't need to be fast. And you certainly don't need to show up already knowing how to swim perfect laps. The focus is on improving stroke technique and increasing conditioning in a fun, supportive environment.

Maybe your freestyle breathing could use some work. Maybe you've forgotten what to do with your arms and legs at the same time. Maybe you haven't swum laps in years and aren't sure how to get started again. That's where the clinic comes in.

Experienced SaddleBrooke Swim Club coaches will help participants improve their technique, become more efficient in the water and build endurance. You'll also learn some of the newer approaches to swimming that can make a big difference in how your body feels during and after a workout.

And Yes, Swimming Is Great Exercise

Looking for a way to improve your fitness without pounding your joints? Swimming checks a lot of boxes. It provides cardiovascular exercise, works multiple muscle groups, builds endurance and is easy on the joints. And because you control the pace, you can make it as challenging—or as manageable—as you need. The key is learning to swim efficiently.

Better technique means less wasted energy, better breathing and more enjoyable workouts. The goal isn't to turn everyone into an Olympic swimmer. It's to help you become a better swimmer than you were before you walked onto the pool deck.

And who knows? You may find yourself actually looking forward to swimming laps.

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Fall 2026 “Let’s Swim!” Clinic

Monday, October 19 to Friday, October 30

Mondays, Wednesdays & Fridays

10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

DesertView Pool

The clinic consists of six sessions over two weeks, and participants should plan to attend all six classes.

Space is limited and pre-registration is required. To sign up, email Coach Lyn Moreno at lynmoreno310@gmail.com. If you've been meaning to get back into the pool, improve your swimming, or simply find a new way to get fit, this is your opportunity.

It's free. It's friendly. It's only two weeks.

So what are you waiting for? Let's Swim!

SaddleBrooke Swim Club: Making Waves!