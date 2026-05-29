All right softball fans of the Brooke (and beyond), it’s deadline time for the end of May issue of the Notes and your humble scribe is comin’ atcha with the latest and greatest (well, latest) in SaddleBrooke Senior softball action.

SaddleBrooke Softball Camaraderie

Jim Wollock

Well, that’s really what it’s all about, isn’t it? For most of us, our “glory days” (if we even had glory days) are behind us. So, probably like most of the clubs and organizations around the ‘Brooke, it’s the friendships and camaraderie that begin and develop which drives the soul of our clubs. The gals and guys of SaddleBrooke softball are those “among us Brookies” that, for some reason, like to “throw the ball, hit the ball, and catch the ball (and maybe occasionally, run to a base).”

Jim “Big Jim” Wollock caught a bit of a “life’s foul ball” recently and is on the down low. So, a buncha his fellow softball junkies road-tripped up to the Ranch to say hello, talk a load of smack and scarf down some pizza with him while he recuperates.

SPRING LEAGUE ACTION

Yeah, I know, it’s starting to feel like summer. But it’s Spring league time. Spring leagues started up on Tuesday, May 5 and will run to the end of June. Yep, most of the snowbirds have (or soon will) headed north to escape the oncoming heat of summer. So the leagues will be a bit smaller, but the action will be as hot as the weather! When June winds down, those players still standing will take a two week break and the SUMMER league (that’s right) will begin about the second week in July and run until mid-September. Along about Labor Day, the Association’s third tourney of the year will be on Labor Day.

On Mondays, in Recreational, Debra Miller-State Farm Insurance and the Robson Communities have both taken (and lost) a game and so are tied at 1-1 apiece. Early yet, tho, folks! Over in Community, X-Pert Automotive is off to a 2-0 start, while Twin Lakes Air, at 0-2, is going to have to find some way to cool X-Pert off.

Tuesdays are a one league day this Spring. Competitive has only gotten one game in as of this writing, with Andy’s Irrigation taking game one and so is 1-0 to Ann Fraley-Long Realty’s 0-1.

Wednesdays have got Sidewinder and Community action. In Sidewinder, Lynda Meyers-Long Realty and Leah Kari Solutions have each taken (and lost) 1 game and are tied at 1-1 each. Long way to go yet, though! In Community, it’s ditto for The Moore Advantage Real Estate and Tm Ottaway-State Farm Insurance who are both 1-1.

Thursday is Coyote (65+) day. Players Pub has jumped out to a 2-0 lead over Red Earth Tile at 0-2.

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Friday has two leagues going this Spring with Competitive and Community. In Competitive, with just one game under the belt, Nara Brown-Long Realty took game number one and so is 1-0 to Oro Ford’s 0-1. In Community, also with just one game gone, SaddleBrooke HOA2 is 1-0 and Ridgeview Physical Therapy is 0-1.

Tournament “Travelers”

The SaddleBrooke Softball Association sponsors four (4) tournaments each year (St. Pat’s, Memorial Day, Labor Day and Veterans Day), with softball “dramedy”, music, food, fun and lotsa neighborly chanting and chattering. And for some of us, that’s plenty.

“Rattler” Tournament Action

Buuuuut… as I’ve mentioned a few times before, there are a number of “softball junkies” who travel and play in city, state-wide, and national/regional tournaments.

So, some of these softball junkies gotta have MORE. Please, sir, may I have some more please? So longtime player, Debbie Seguin (Nurse Debbie or Coach Debbie, take your pick), puts together a tournament “traveling” team under the moniker the “Rattlers” and which travels locally and beyond in search of tournament softball action. AND, in the Tucson Cinco de Mayo tournament at Lincoln Park just a coupla weeks ago, the Rattlers “struck again,” and brought home the championship, going UNDEFEATED! Yep, the Rattlers finished Saturday’s first round as the number seed going 2-0-1 and advanced to the championship game on Sunday, where they outgunned the Green Valley Fever 15 to 13 to bring home the trophy.

Other “Traveler” Action

Well, I know my information is old on another tournament traveling group. But Mark Hojnaki, Terry Mihora, Mark Adolph and Rick Loy are another group of softball “aficiandos” who travel up and down the state looking for softball action. The last info I have from Mark, he and Rick Loy were up in Phoenix in March with the 70 Majors Arizona Scorpions and went 5-1 against 65 AAA teams winning the title game 21-6 in six innings under the “mercy rule (as in, “have mercy, let’s get this over with”).”

Post-Game Wrap

Well, our MEMORIAL DAY TOURNAMENT was held on Monday, May 25 and will probably be in the books by the time the Notes hits the newsstands. So, it’s gonna have to be next month before I can report the results. Meantime I’m at my limit so that’s a wrap. Spring league games are daily, Monday through Friday, starting at 8 a.m. Practices are on Saturday when you can tune the bat and glove. If you want more info, come on down to the field. Or you can surf the Association at saddlebrookesoftball.com.