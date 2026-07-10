"Arizona has regulated and criminalized entry into the United States; chosen for itself who will be permitted to remain in the country; what statutes will qualify as defenses to removal, and what procedures will apply; and claimed the power to deport noncitizens by ordering them to depart the United States under threat of severe additional penalty,'' the lawsuit argues.

That, the ACLU lawyers said, was precluded when the majority of the Supreme Court, ruling on SB 1070, concluded that letting Arizona decide whether someone who is not a citizen can be detained "violates the principle that the removal process is entrusted to the discretion of the federal government."

Texas lawmakers acknowledged the Supreme Court ruling when they approved SB 4. But they also made no secret of their belief that they could convince the court with a more conservative majority to use SB 4 — and now, possibly Arizona's Prop 314 — to revisit the whole issue of federal preemption of state action on immigration matters and overturn the precedents set in the SB 1070 case.

In filing the Arizona lawsuit, the ACLU lawyers said this is not just a matter of the scope of state authority. They said that what Arizona voters approved would undermine protections in federal law that exist, even for those who enter the country illegally.

"Congress carefully enshrined asylum and other protections from persecution and torture as defenses to removal, specifically providing that individuals who enter between ports of entry may still seek relief,'' they told the judge. There are also protections for unaccompanied minors and victims of crime and trafficking.

"Arizona's new immigration system disregards this entirely,'' the challengers charge.