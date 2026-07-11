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Construction for a new project at Interstate 19 and West Irvington Road is set to begin Thursday, July 16.

And it will take 20 months to complete.

The I-19 interchange improvement project will help accommodate growing traffic demand in the area, the Arizona Department of Transportation said in a news release. The average daily traffic volume on I-19 at Irvington Road is about 85,000 vehicles a day, the department says.

The $53.4 million project is planned to be completed by spring of 2028.

Initial restrictions will be from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. weeknights. Irvington will be reduced to one lane in each direction with a 12-foot vehicle width restriction. Temporary barriers will be set up for the pedestrian crossing on the north side of Irvington.

The speed limit will be reduced to 25 miles per hour in the work zone, according to ADOT.

Some major additions include a new bridge for additional travel and a cloverleaf ramp that allows eastbound Irvington to merge directly onto northbound I-19.

Other improvements in the project are a third lane added west and east of I-19, wider entrance ramps in both directions and a new a new merge lane for northbound I-19.

Westbound Irvington will have three through lanes and two dedicated left-turn lanes, with eastbound getting two through lanes and two lanes feeding the new cloverleaf ramp.