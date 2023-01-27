A number of pickleball players have added POP to their list of sports activities. It has some similarity to pickleball with both sports having a single underhand serve and a manageable sized court.

POP doubles is played within the singles lines on a tennis court and there is a baseline that is nine-feet in from the tennis baseline. The POP ball is slower than a standard tennis ball which makes it easier to keep rallies going.

POP tennis play is growing in SaddleBrooke and the SaddleBrooke Tennis Club now has about 200 POP players. With all 20 SaddleBrooke tennis courts now striped for POP there is plenty of court time available.

There will be drop-in POP play in February every Wednesday and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. On Wednesdays, it will be at the HOA-1 Tennis Center and on Sundays at DesertView.

These sessions are open to all residents and are a great way to learn the game. POP paddles and balls will be provided.