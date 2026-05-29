Unit 28 once again put on its party face to celebrate Cinco de Mayo on Tuesday, May 5. The revelry began at Marji Fey’s home, where guests enjoyed a festive spread of appetizers perfectly suited to the occasion. From guacamole and tacos to sashimi, the delicious fare was a hit with everyone. Topped off with margaritas crafted by one of our own talented residents—apparently with a very generous hand—the evening began with lively conversation, plenty of laughter and appreciation for the spectacular view from Marji’s patio.

The group of about 30 Unit 28 residents then moved to the home of Beth and John Vincent, where photo opportunities with cutout photo boards and Mexican-themed costumes brought out everyone’s playful side. Some guests looked surprisingly comfortable in sombreros, while others may be hoping the photos never surface. The laughter continued as guests enjoyed an array of beautiful desserts along with both red and white wine sangrias.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

It was a fun evening celebrating our neighbors to the south and, just as importantly, the warm hospitality and camaraderie of the people in our unit. By the end of the night, everyone agreed that Unit 28 is a wonderful social community filled with fun, friendly people who never seem to need much of an excuse to celebrate together.