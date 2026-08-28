Unit 11 held its semi-annual ladies luncheon at the Preserve on Friday, July 24. We missed our snow birds but about twenty ladies were in attendance and we even welcomed a couple of newcomers.

After doing introductions around the table our fearless leader decided to spice things up a bit and asked each of us to divulge our first "porn star" names. First "porn star" names was defined as the name of our first pet plus the name of the street we lived on when we had it. Some of the answers were hilarious but the names have been omitted to protect the innocent.

Then to bring our minds back to the present time we played a fun word game. You never know what to expect next with this creative group of ladies.

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Lunch was delicious as always and we give our many thanks to the gracious staff at The Preserve.

It was a most enjoyable event with fabulous lunch choices, lively conversations and loads of laughter. A perfect setting because "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun"!