Unit Two enjoyed a Get Out of the Heat Patriotic Potluck with about 34 residents celebrating the USA’s 250th Anniversary at the HOA-1 Activity Center on Saturday, July 11. There were lots of fresh fruit, salads, meatballs, white chicken chili, barbecued chicken, sliders, spinach squares and several delicious cookies. We played a game of guess what in Arizona whereas a place or thing of Arizona was placed on your back and you had to guess it. We had a kaleidoscope picture taking box and several got kaleidoscope photos of themselves. It did pour down the rain but it did not put a damper on our having a good time.

On Thursday, June 4, Carol and Larry Jones graciously opened their home for a Potluck party. I believe we had 40 residents in attendance. There were people everywhere enjoying themselves. On 11 June, 16 lovely Unit Two Ladies shared lunch at the Preserve. It was good fun getting to know each other a little better as we relaxed and enjoyed our meal. Watch your email for our next Ladies Luncheon in August.

The third Thursday Happy Hour on Tuesday, July 14 was attended by 22 residents. David Machmer won $32 from the raffle. Last month (June), Rich Kagiyama won a whopping $26 from the raffle. Starting in August, the Unit Two Happy Hour will take place from 4 .p.m. to 6 pm. The 50/50 raffle will be held at 5:30 p.m. We voted unanimously to open the Unit Two 50/50 raffle to everyone (Unit Two residents and Agave participants). The raffle is closed to the members of the Social Committee. The next Happy Hour will be from 4 to 6 pm at the Agave Lounge on Aug 20, 2026. An email reminder will be sent to you prior to the date. Mark Happy Hour on the third Thursday of each month on your calendars: i.e., Thursday, September 17 Unit 2 Happy Hour

Next Ladies Luncheon is on Thursday, August 27 to be held at the Its Greek to Me restaurant at 11:30 a.m. RSVPs are required by Thursday, August 20, to Jennifer Williams. Suggestions are welcomed from Unit Two ladies for future luncheons.

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The Fish Fry held every Friday at the Vistas/Agave restaurant will be planned for Unit Two residents tentatively for Friday, September 25 (4 p.m. to 8 p.m.). RSVPs to Jennifer Willams will be required. If some of you are interested in having a Unit Two table at Prime Rib night or other HOA-1 Clubhouse specials (Wine Night, Chef Specials, etc), please let me know. We are always open to new get together ideas.

And, it's not too late to begin planning (shopping for a new dress?) to attend the Holiday Party on Saturday, December 5 along with our neighboring Units 11, 16, 17, 18. The Wild Bunch will be playing their music and I'm not sure if they will be the Wild Bunch or those on the dance floor!

See Ya There!