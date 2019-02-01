I will be submitting these brief wine recommendations to my readership on the Saddlebag Notes website a few times a month. Wines that I recommend can usually be found locally, although I may occasionally suggest exceptional wines that must be purchased online.
Salute!
Beckmen Vineyards Cuvee Le Beck: A perennial favorite of mine from Santa Barbara County, this wine is a blend of Syrah, Grenache, Mourvedre and Counoise. Filled with flavors of red and black fruit, pepper and sweet baking spices, this blend possesses silky smooth tannins and brings great value for an under $30. (available at Plaza Liquors.)
Archive of previous wine recommendations:
Jacob Creek Reserve Chardonnay Cline North Coast Viognier
Fanti Brunello Di Montalcino Robert Sinskey Vineyards, Los Carneros Pinot Noir
DeLille Cellars D2 (Bordeaux style red blend) Gary Farrell RRV Pinot Noir
Kunde Magnolia Lane Sauvignon Blanc Emmolo Merlot
Colossal Reserva (Red Blend) Charles & Charles Rose
Gruet Blanc De Noirs Sparkling Wine Alto Moncayo Veraton (Garnacha)