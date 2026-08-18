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A clinical research leader, Calles helped build TMC Health’s research program into a globally recognized operation bringing innovative therapies to Southern Arizona patients.

Natalia Elias Calles has dedicated her career to making clinical research an integral part of healthcare delivery, ensuring patients in Southern Arizona and beyond have access to innovative therapies.

She built TMC Health's clinical research program from the ground up, growing it into one of the top enrolling research programs in the world and establishing strategic partnerships that brought global recognition and economic opportunity to our region. Her leadership advanced Southern Arizona as a destination for leading-edge research through ﬁrst-in-human trials.

Natalia carries that mission forward and now leads clinical research beyond borders. She is grateful for the privilege of serving the Southern Arizona community and the teams who made this work possible. As a Board Trustee of the Association of Clinical Research Professionals (ACRP), she remains committed to elevating the clinical research profession, mentoring the next generation of research professionals, and advancing healthcare delivery.