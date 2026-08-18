Prefer us on Google Learn More

The founder of Tannas Botannas, Cole has built a growing family-owned business around Mexican-inspired snacks, cultural traditions and bold flavors.

Founded in Tucson, Arizona in 2020, Tannas Botannas was created with one simple mission: to share the bold, exciting ﬂavors of Mexican-inspired treats with people everywhere. Inspired by family traditions, vibrant street markets, and the unforgettable ﬂavors found throughout Mexico, we craft snacks that celebrate culture while delivering a fun, modern experience.

From our signature chamoy candies to our naturally delicious dried fruit, every product is made to bring together sweet, spicy, tangy, and savory ﬂavors in every bite. We believe snacks should be more than just food; they should create memories, spark conversations, and connect people through tradition.

At Tannas Botannas, quality is at the heart of everything we do. We carefully source ingredients, focus on exceptional ﬂavor, and continually innovate to create products that stand out on the shelf and exceed customer expectations. Our colorful packaging, inspired by the beauty of Mexican culture, reﬂects the same energy and authenticity found inside every bag.

As a fast-growing family-owned company, we’re passionate about introducing authentic Mexican-inspired ﬂavors to new audiences while honoring the traditions that inspired our journey. Whether customers discover us online, in our local shops, or on the shelves of national retailers, our goal remains the same: to deliver unforgettable snacks made with heart.

Today, Tannas Botannas continues to grow through innovation, strong retail partnerships, and a commitment to sharing Mexican-inspired ﬂavors with the world. Every bag represents our belief that great food brings people together, and every bite is made hecho con amor made with love.