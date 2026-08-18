Moises Gomez is a dynamic champion for Southern Arizona’s long-term economic growth and operational resilience. As the Senior Manager of Sustainability Programs for Local First Arizona and the founder of Sonoran Eco Solutions—an electrical and solar contracting firm—Moises operates at the intersection of modern infrastructure and small business advocacy. A proud first-generation Tucsonan with a background in Strategic Management, he dedicates his career to driving efficient development and ensuring locally owned businesses have the resources, including access to capital, and diverse cost-saving solutions needed to thrive. Moises’s professional expertise directly fuels his extensive civic leadership. Appointed by the Mayor as a Commissioner for the Tucson Energy, Climate, and Sustainability Commission, he brings practical industry insights to the region's resource management policies. His deep commitment to the community is reflected across multiple pivotal boards, including serving as Vice President of Tucson Young Professionals, a board member for Tucson Values Teachers, Co-Chair of the Arizona Bowl Blue Blazers, and a council member for Arizona Forward’s Southern Region. Whether he is advancing regional efficiency goals or exploring Mount Lemmon with his family, Moises is dedicated to building a secure, prosperous, and vibrant Tucson for generations to come.